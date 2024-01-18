Zardari urges party workers to secure Bilawal’s path to premiership

LAHORE - PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has urged party workers to secure Bilawal Bhutto’s path to premiership through Punjab victory in the upcoming polls.

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari while speaking after the inauguration of the election office in NA 127, said PPP had been doing politics for 40 years and people always loved PPP.

The former president said that he didn’t enjoy going to jail, adding the workers had always believed that he would fight till the last ball and will not bow down.

Citing the duration he spent behind bars, Zardari said that he had eaten the fruit of the mango tree planted by him in Kot Lakhpat Jail.