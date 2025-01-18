1,232 PTV posts abolished to save costs, CCoSOEs informed

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises was informed on Friday that out of 5,442 sanctioned posts of Pakistan Television (PTV), 1,232 posts had also been abolished to save costs.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs). The Committee deliberated on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of Karachi Tools, Dies, and Mould Centre (KTDMC) under the Ministry of Industries and Production. The CCoSOEs approved the appointment of five principal candidates from the private sector, along with ex-officio directors, for a term of three years. Abdur Razaaq Gauhar was appointed as the chairman of the Board. This reconstitution aims to improve corporate governance and ensure effective decision-making for the entity.

The reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Technology Upgradation and Skills Development Company (TUSDEC) was also approved. The Committee appointed six principal candidates from the private sector, along with ex-officio directors, for a term of three years. Muhammad Noor ud Din Daud was selected as the chairman of the Board. This reconstitution aligns with the SOEs Ownership and Management Policy, 2023, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and aligning the company’s goals with national priorities.

In addition to the reconstitutions, the Committee reviewed separate business plans submitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for addressing key operational challenges and outlining roadmaps for sustainable development, including organizational growth, financial sustainability and improved services, for Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV). The plans were prepared in compliance with the directions of the CCoSOEs and the format prescribed by the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) of the Finance Division.

The business plan submitted in respect of PBC mainly focused on a number of measures aimed at ensuring income generation through improved program content, better signal quality, utilisation of seven large unutilised concrete spaces and six large tracts of open lands located in different cities as well as installation of ATM booths and advertising billboards at appropriate sites of the Radio Pakistan. The Committee was told that the PBC would be able to achieve a break-even in two years after the execution of the proposed business plan. For the PTV, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting submitted a business plan featuring measures and interventions targeting digital expansion, content licensing, profitable marketing partnerships, public private partnerships, and utilisation of PTV properties for maximising operational efficiency and overall revenue potential. The Committee was told that out of 5,442 sanctioned posts of PTV, 1,232 posts had also been abolished to save costs.

The CCoSOEs deliberated on both the plans and approved them, emphasizing the importance of achieving operational excellence and the need for timely implementation of planned actions to achieve desired results. The committee also advised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to work through administrative boards of both PBC and PTV to proactively make use of their unutilised spaces, assets and open lands, preferably selling them to private sector instead of engaging in a real estate activity at the cost of their core functions as state broadcasters.

The meeting was attended by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Maritime Affairs; Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Housing & Works; Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs; federal secretaries; and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired the meeting of the Committee on Rightsizing the Federal Government (Wave-IV). The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Members of the National Assembly, and Federal Secretaries of the relevant Ministries and Divisions. At the outset, the minister for finance and revenue highlighted and appreciated what he called a “whole of the government” approach adopted by the ministries and their in-charge ministers for successfully completing first three waves of the rightsizing exercise aimed at examining 43 ministries and nearly 400 attached departments of the federal government for the purpose of rightsizing before the end of the financial year. The minister also said the implementation of the decisions taken by the Committee and subsequently endorsed by the federal cabinet so far would be followed up for implementation by the sub-committee of the Rightsizing Committee, and the main Committee would intervene only in case of matters requiring escalation.

The chair announced that during the fourth wave, five ministries namely Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Revenue Division and Petroleum Division and their attached departments would be examined for rightsizing as per mandate of the Committee.

During the subsequent proceedings, Ministry of Communications gave a detailed presentation to the Cabinet body on the functions, organizational structure and possibilities of semi-privatisation and PPP models for various projects and initiatives of the Ministry. The Committee was told that in the spirit of rightsizing, the Ministry of Communications had already abolished all dyeing posts.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also gave a perspective on the core functions of the Ministry and how its departments, particularly National Highway Authority (NHA), could be made profitable. He said the NHA could become a major revenue spinner for the government if its resources were diverted to construction of revenue-based motorways like the M-6 leading from Sukkur to Karachi port.