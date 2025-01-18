Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

11 drug peddlers rounded up with 12 kg hashish

APP
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 11 accused besides recovering 12 kg hashish and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman. 

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Qamar Shehzad and recovered 3200 grams hashish while Saddar Wah police netted drug peddlers namely Sajid, Sajjad, Zaheer, Jabar and Naveed Ahmed and recovered over 6.8 kg hashish from their possession. Waris Khan police arrested drug dealers, Arshad and Bilal for having 1180 grams hashish. Rattaamral police also rounded up an accused namely Gul Faraz and recovered 550 grams hashish. Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025