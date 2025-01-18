11 drug peddlers rounded up with 12 kg hashish

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 11 accused besides recovering 12 kg hashish and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Qamar Shehzad and recovered 3200 grams hashish while Saddar Wah police netted drug peddlers namely Sajid, Sajjad, Zaheer, Jabar and Naveed Ahmed and recovered over 6.8 kg hashish from their possession. Waris Khan police arrested drug dealers, Arshad and Bilal for having 1180 grams hashish. Rattaamral police also rounded up an accused namely Gul Faraz and recovered 550 grams hashish. Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway.