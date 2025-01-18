300 poultry units distributed among farmers

LODHRAN - The Livestock Department distributed 300 poultry units among farmers across the district to promote the kitchen poultry. Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Friday, said the units consisting of 12 male birds were given to farmers at Rs 3,120 per unit on first come, first serve basis. He said the poultry units were sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of district Lodhran where from the units were distributed among farmers. He said secretary livestock and DG livestock have ordered officials to remain engaged with farmers and continue to provide them guidance and technical assistance.