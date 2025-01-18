A Dark Day in Pakistan’s judicial history, PTI reacts to verdict

ISLAMABAD - Condemning the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday termed the decision ‘politically motivated’ and said it would be challenged in higher courts.

The party of ex-premier also said its ongoing talks with the ruling coalition in the centre would continue despite this controversial decision.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan talking to reporters at the Parliament House dubbed the ruling a “dark day” in Pakistan’s judicial history.

He said the Al-Qadir Trust Case was fabricated as the Supreme Court received the money, not Imran Khan or Bushra Bibi.

Speaking on his turn, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz said neither Khan nor Bibi benefited from the money under question. He noted that they were being punished for founding Al-Qadir University, which aimed to promote the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The PTI leader said they would challenge the decision in the higher courts, noting that those looted money walk free and the party leadership faces jail.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail said the “controversial” verdict would not affect their ongoing talks with the federal government. He added that the talks would cease to exist if the government didn’t form the judicial commissions to probe violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Separately, the Senate was abruptly adjourned on Friday even before the completion of question hour, denying an opportunity to the opposition leader in the house to speak.

Leader of the Opposition in the House Shibli Faraz wanted to speak about the conviction of Khan and Bibi, but Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar, who was chairing the session, refused to give him floor.

He said Rule 41 of the rules of business says that question hour has to be completed first, leading to uproar in the house. The opposition members from the PTI started a noisy protest when the chair continued to insist he will not allow Senator Faraz to speak during the question hour

This is my prerogative to speak, the opposition leader was heard as saying this with his mike turned off. He underlined parliamentary traditions say that no one can speak when the leader of the house or the leader of the opposition want to talk. The deputy chairman Senate abruptly adjourned the house to meet again on Monday, when the noisy protest continued. Soon after this, PTI lawmakers gathered close to the podium of chair and chanted slogans against the decision in Al-Qadir Trust Case.