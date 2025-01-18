Abdul Ghafoor Haideri elected Chairman of Standing Committee on Housing

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Housing and Works unanimously elected Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), as its Chairman during a meeting held on Friday. Muhammad Mushtaq, Adviser (Legislation), from the National Assembly Secretariat, welcomed the members and outlined the procedure for the election of the Chairman. Anwar ul Haq Chaudhary, MNA, proposed the name of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the position, and Zubair Khan Wazir, MNA, seconded his nomination. Following this, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Committee. The Adviser (Legislation) and the Joint Secretary (Committees) congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary General of the National Assembly. They assured him of complete support from the Secretariat for the effective and efficient functioning of the Committee. In his remarks, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri expressed gratitude to the members for their confidence and pledged to lead the committee’s work with consensus and dedication. The members appreciated the Chairman’s commitment and assured him of their full support in the legislative process. Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MNA and Chief Whip of the ruling party, also congratulated the newly elected Chairman and extended his support to ensure the Committee’s success. The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan (via Zoom), Anwar ul Haq Chaudhary, Nelson Azeem (via Zoom), Hassan Sabir (via Zoom), and Zubair Khan Wazir. Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and senior officers from the National Assembly Secretariat were also present.