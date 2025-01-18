Abubakar Talha lifts two titles at Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis

LAHORE - Wapda’s Abubakar Talha claimed two crowns in the boys U-18 singles and doubles event at the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 that culminated at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Abubakar Talha, a student of FGEI, defeated M Salar in an exciting final with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.Following his title-winning performance, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to his supporters.”I am incredibly grateful to my sponsors, SA Gardens and Euro Petroleum, for their all-out support and belief in my abilities. “This victory is a special blessing from Allah,” Abubakar said. “I also owe a great deal to my coach and mentor, Mehboob Waheed Jan, and my school, FGEI, for their guidance and encouragement. With Allah’s help, I aim to keep improving and making my supporters proud.” Earlier in the boys U-18 doubles final, Abubakar Talha, teamed up with Amir Mazari of Aitchison College, defeated M Salar and Asad Zaman by 6-1, 6-1.In the boys U-14 final, Abdur Rehman of SICAS overcame M Junaid 1-4, 4-1, 4-0. In the boys U-14 doubles final, M Junaid Khan and Rayan Khan edged out Ohad-e-Mustafa and Ayan Khan 5-4, 4-1. In the girls U-14 final, Khadija Khalil thrashed Shahnoor Umer 4-0, 4-0. In the boys U-12 final, M Ayan triumphed over Muhammad Muaz 4-2, 4-2. In the boys U-12 doubles final, M Muaz and M Ayan defeated Ibraheem Hussain Gill and Majid Bachani 4-5, 4-2, 10-8. In the girls U-12 final, Aiman Rehan edged past Khadija Khalil 4-5, 4-2, 5-4. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Ashtar Alam Khan dominated Mustafa Zia 6-0. In the boys/girls U-8,M Mamnoon Bari gold, Shahreen Umer silver, Ibrahim Faizan bronze. In the boys/girls U-6 medals, Wali Abdullah gold, M Zayyan Amir silver, M Azlan Amir bronze.

Chief guests Col (R) Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy GM (Admin & Purchase) at Millat Tractors Limited and Imran Ayub, Senior Manager Admin at Millat Tractors Limited, along with Rashid Malik, distributed medals and trophies among the winners.