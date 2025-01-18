AJK PM warns India to stop repression of political, human rights in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has warned India to put to an end the relentless repression of political and human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Chamfal Hydropower Station in Khatir Nad Jhelum Valley at Chinari in the State’s capital district, the prime minister said that the people of AJK would support right of self-determination and raise voice against human rights violations in the held territory.

Terming Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle as a legitimate freedom movement, the PM Haq said that the whole world knew that the Kashmiris’ struggle was all about the right of self determination guaranteed to them by the international community. He said that the freedom movement in Kashmir would continue unless the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

Describing AJK as the base-camp for the freedom movement of Kashmir, the prime minister Haq, while warning India, said, “Don’t test our patience, we will continue struggle for Kashmir freedom”.

“We are grateful to the political leadership and armed forces of Pakistan for the ownership they have given to Kashmiris for the past 70 years”, he said.

Referring to the peaceful environment in the liberated territory, he said, “The people in Azad Kashmir enjoy all the basic amenities of life and all the civil rights in the state”.

“We owe it all to the people and government of Pakistan who have provided the required resources to ensure that their brethren in Azad Kashmir enjoy a dignified life”, the PM said.

He said that the liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was open to all while India had turned IIOJK into a no-go area for outsiders. “

No foreign observers can visit the Indian occupied Kashmir”, the PM said, adding that this was the difference between the two regions.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that some intellectually blind people were unable to differentiate between protectors and occupation forces.

Anwar-ul-Haq also condemned the Indian PM, Army chief and the Indian Defense Minister’s ridiculous remarks about AJK and termed it as their frustration. He said that it was heartening to see that Jhelum Valley would become self-sufficient in electricity by the end of June.

Urging power consumers to pay their bills in time, the PM said, the state could not afford to provide free of cost electricity to citizens.

Terming electricity as the biggest source of employment, he said that it would be instrumental in promoting cottage industry and tourism in the area.

He said that the government would provide Rs 200 million rupees to complete the Nardujian Power Station.

The prime minister said that a special package for education would be announced in the next few months.”

A vision for development and progress will be presented in the next few days”, he added.

The prime minister said that everyone would have to go through the process of accountability.

On the occasion, the PM announced a one-month bonus salary to all the employees working on the PDO project.