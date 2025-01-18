Al-Qadir varsity ‘now under my control’: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the Al-Qadir Trust University was now under her control and scholarships would also be given to its students. The statement of the Punjab chief minister came in the backdrop of conviction of ex-premier Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust University case.

“[Accountability] court has handed over control of the varsity to the government following the verdict of the £190 million case,” said CM Maryam addressing an event of Honhaar Scholarship Programme at the University of Okara on Friday. She said that “theft has been proven in the Al-Qadir Trust case as its verdict came in today. “Imran Khan is the first [former] prime minister who has been caught red-handed while committing corruption,” added CM Maryam.

The chief minister said that she saw a video of some students who had invited her to visit them. “Students will get religious and conventional education at the varsity and I will also award scholarships and laptops to them,” she added.

“I want to hand over scholarships to our children, not petrol bombs. Those children who have been given petrol bombs are now in jail. They were encouraged to attack police and blindly believe whatever content they watch on social media.” The chief minister was referring to the PTI protesters who have been facing jail terms and sentences following violent protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26 last year. Maryam Nawaz launched “CM Honhaar Scholarship” in Okara division with the 8th ceremony of this programme at the University of Okara.

She inaugurated the scheme by handing over cheques to the students. She also unveiled new laptops for the students. They expressed their excitement on the arrival of the CM at the University of Okara. The chief minister got up from her seat and welcomed the students. She interacted with female students and gave a seat to the differently-abled female students next to her. On the direction of the chief minister, a guard of honour was presented in honour of the students who received Honhaar scholarships. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a general salute to the students. Muhammad Faisal and Nimra Aziz of Pakpattan narrated the story of their success journey with regard to obtaining Honhaar scholarship.

The CM personally went to meet assembly members belonging to Sahiwal division. The students presented a portrait of PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and Mrs Kulsoom Nawaz (late mother of the CM) to the chief minister.

During the closing moments of the ceremony, the students gathered around and took selfies with the CM.

A total of 1,438 students of Sahiwal division will be given Honhaar scholarships worth more than Rs 7 crore 29 lac while 294 students of Sahiwal University will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs 1 crore 25 lac and 110 students of University of Okara will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs 42 lac 31 thousand.

Meanwhile, 486 students of the University of Veterinary Animal Sciences will be given Honhaar scholarships worth Rs 4 crore 16 lac. 487 students of Government Colleges in Sahiwal division will be given Honhaar Scholarships more than Rs 1 crore 16 lac. Sixty-one students of Sahiwal Medical College will be given Honhaar scholarships worth Rs 29 lac 29 thousand.