Alternative route found for industrial goods entry 

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has successfully facilitated the identification of an alternative route for goods-laden vehicles entering Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar, addressing a significant concern of the business community.

A delegation led by SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan met with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud to discuss the ban on container entry to the industrial estate.

In response, Commissioner Peshawar directed relevant officials to assess the situation on-site. ADC F&P Asghar Surani and SHO RMT promptly visited the area, identifying a new entry route behind the industrial estate. A report will be submitted to the commissioner to lift restrictions on container entry.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Moqeem stressed the need for provincial and local authorities to adopt concrete measures to facilitate business operations. He highlighted the rising flight of capital and brain drain from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to current challenges, urging for the implementation of business-friendly policies and one-window facilitation for taxpayers.

The business community welcomed the SCCI’s proactive efforts to resolve the issue, praising its commitment to easing industrial operations in the region.