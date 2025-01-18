Saturday, January 18, 2025
ANF recovers 174 kg drugs in 10 operations

APP
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations managed to recover 174.616 kg drugs worth over Rs 38.4 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 1 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near a university on the service road in Rawalpindi.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

116 grams weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi. 6.8 kg ice drug hidden in ladies’ clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand through a courier office in Quetta. 90 kg hashish and 50 kg ice were recovered from an uninhabited area of Pasni in Balochistan. 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect rounded up near a hotel in Sohrab Goth, Karachi. 5 kg ice drug, 1.2 kg hashish and 500 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of an accused held near M-1 Motorway Islamabad. 4.8 kg opium was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Chenab Toll Plaza GT Road Gujrat and two accused were arrested during the operation. 2 kg hashish and 1.5 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a petrol pump in Hyderabad Jamshoro. 1.1 kg heroin and 1 kg ice were recovered from an accused near Turkey Toll Plaza Jhelum.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

