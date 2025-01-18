Another Conviction

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, find themselves embroiled in deepening legal troubles following their conviction on Friday in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Bushra Bibi received a seven-year term. These sentences add to the mounting legal challenges the former premier faces, including the Tosha Khana case and the May 9 riots cases. With this latest verdict, the likelihood of Imran Khan leaving prison and resuming political activities anytime soon appears increasingly slim, even as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government continue negotiations for a political settlement—one in which Khan’s release remains a key demand for the PTI.

It is important to note that these are judicial verdicts issued by constitutionally mandated courts. Consequently, the government has limited power to override these decisions or secure the release of Imran Khan and his wife through executive orders. This leaves the PTI in a precarious position, forced to navigate a complex political and legal landscape.

The party now faces a critical decision: Should it continue negotiations with the government, prioritising the party’s survival and its role as an effective opposition, even if its founder remains behind bars? Or should it adhere to its leader-centric vision, refusing to negotiate further until an appeal is filed and political pressure on prosecutors is eased? Abandoning the dialogue process would risk undoing months of reconciliation efforts and erode the positive momentum gained thus far. These are weighty questions for both Imran Khan and his party to answer.

Thus far, Khan has taken a defiant stance, criticising the verdict on social media and alleging political motivations behind the judgment. However, he has stopped short of instructing the party to withdraw from the dialogue process altogether.

As the implications of this verdict ripple across the country in the days ahead, the future of the PTI remains uncertain.