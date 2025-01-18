Ayaz for stronger Pak-Iran bilateral relationship

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has emphasized the importance of strengthening Pak-Iran relations, highlighting shared religious and cultural ties as a foundation for deeper cooperation.

He underscored that enhancing parliamentary exchanges is essential for fostering stronger trade and economic partnerships between the two countries. He reaffirmed that Iran is a close and valued neighbour, and Pakistan cherishes its longstanding, fraternal relationship with Iran. These remarks were made during his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, held at the Parliament House.

Ayaz Sadiq stressed the importance of further consolidating the bonds between the two brotherly nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening parliamentary collaboration and expanding economic ties with Iran.

He pointed out that enhanced interactions between the parliaments of the two nations could serve as a catalyst for bolstering bilateral relations. Moreover, he highlighted the significant role both countries play in fostering regional peace and stability, emphasizing that their cooperation is crucial for achieving this goal.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, in turn, lauded Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional harmony and stability. He expressed Iran’s strong commitment to furthering its brotherly relations with Pakistan and praised Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s dedication to enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian Ambassador also identified several areas for potential collaboration, particularly in energy, agriculture, and other economic sectors. He expressed confidence that by working together, Pakistan and Iran could unlock new opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a shared determination to strengthen bilateral ties and work collaboratively for the development and stability of the region.