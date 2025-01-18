Bahria College Karsaz wins BB Shaheed Girls SSB Cup Basketball title

LAHORE - Bahria College Karsaz clinched title at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Girls SSB Cup Basketball Tournament by defeating Ballistic Balls with a score of 10-6 in the final, held at the International Abdul Nasser Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event was organized under the patronage of Sindh Govt’s Secretary of Sports, Abdul Aleem Lashari, and supervised by Section Officer AD Gopang and DSO South Farid Ali from the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. Kinza Ali was declared the player of the tournament, while Raheema Irfan was named the player of the match. Bahria College DPE and Vice President of KBBA, Nusrat Afzal, distributed prizes on behalf of the Sindh Govt’sDepartment of Sports and Youth Affairs. The ceremony was attended by Zaima Khatoon, Talat Idris, and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of tournament’s organizing committee, Begum Ismaili Shah, extended heartfelt gratitude to Abdul Aleem Lashari, AD Gopang, and Farid Ali for successfully organizing the event. She expressed optimism about the continued efforts of the Sindh Government’s Department of Sports in promoting girls’ basketball across the province.