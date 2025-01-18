Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Barrister Saif claims Nawaz Sharif is sabotaging peace talks

Barrister Saif claims Nawaz Sharif is sabotaging peace talks
Web Desk
10:50 AM | January 18, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has alleged that Nawaz Sharif has tasked his team with derailing the ongoing dialogue process.

In a statement, Barrister Saif claimed that following a meeting between PTI leadership and the military establishment, unrest has surfaced within Nawaz Sharif's camp. He further accused the former prime minister of attempting to render the government's negotiation committee ineffective.

Barrister Saif alleged that certain groups are actively working to obstruct efforts toward political stability in the country. He emphasized that while PTI remains committed to achieving peace through dialogue, an unelected faction is trying to protect its illegitimate authority by sabotaging the talks.

He also called on government ministers to uphold their oaths and avoid politicizing the PTI-military leadership meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1737172531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025