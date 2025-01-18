Barrister Saif claims Nawaz Sharif is sabotaging peace talks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has alleged that Nawaz Sharif has tasked his team with derailing the ongoing dialogue process.

In a statement, Barrister Saif claimed that following a meeting between PTI leadership and the military establishment, unrest has surfaced within Nawaz Sharif's camp. He further accused the former prime minister of attempting to render the government's negotiation committee ineffective.

Barrister Saif alleged that certain groups are actively working to obstruct efforts toward political stability in the country. He emphasized that while PTI remains committed to achieving peace through dialogue, an unelected faction is trying to protect its illegitimate authority by sabotaging the talks.

He also called on government ministers to uphold their oaths and avoid politicizing the PTI-military leadership meeting.