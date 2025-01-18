Basra slams sentencing of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

LAHORE: - Following court verdicts sentencing former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years in prison, Shaukat Basra, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) viewed the verdicts as politically motivated and a grave miscarriage of justice. Shaukat Basra,strongly condemned the verdicts, labelling them as an act of political victimization. In a series of statements, Basra argued that the rulings reflect a system of oppression that cannot endure. He cited a famous saying by Hazrat Ali, “A system based on injustice and oppression cannot survive,” to emphasize his point. Basra accused the judiciary of lacking independence, referring to the courts as a "Form 47 government" controlled by political forces. He expressed disappointment over the sentencing of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, particularly highlighting Khan’s efforts to establish institutions like Al-Qadir University, which promotes religious and moral education.

“Imran Khan is being punished for promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and setting up educational initiatives,” he said, adding that this reflects the government’s disregard for noble causes.

Basra accused that the government of using the judiciary to exact political revenge. PTI leaders have consistently claimed that Khan has been targeted for his refusal to compromise on his political stance and his campaign against corruption.

Basra also criticized the ruling coalition, alleging that it consists of a corrupt elite looting the nation’s resources. He questioned why Imran Khan, who has no foreign properties or amassed wealth unlike other political leaders, was being punished. “This is a travesty of justice; Imran Khan’s crime is that he did not follow in the footsteps of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari,” he remarked.

Supporters of the former Prime Minister expressed solidarity with Bushra Bibi, with Basra praising her courage and loyalty during the ordeal. He stated, “Bushra Bibi, your bravery is commendable, and the nation stands with you in this difficult time.”

The PTI leadership has vowed to continue its struggle for justice, expressing confidence that Imran Khan will emerge vindicated. Basra asserted, “They cannot remove Imran Khan from the hearts of the people. Such decisions only strengthen his image as a leader of integrity.”