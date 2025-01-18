Saturday, January 18, 2025
BD army commander visits Pak Navy HQ

MATEEN HAIDER
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, who is currently   in Pakistan, visited the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, and called on the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security environment, and prospects for enhanced bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries were discussed. Various avenues of cooperation, including training, exchange of visits, and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the navies of Pakistan and Bangladesh, were also highlighted.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief emphasized Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role and contributions in promoting collaborative maritime security in the region.

The visit of Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hassan is expected to further strengthen and expand defence ties between the two brotherly countries, fostering collaboration and robust relations between their defence forces.

