Bijli Sahulat Programme fails to make big impact on power consumption in Dec

ISLAMABAD - The Bijli Sahulat Programme has failed to make big impact on electricity consumption during December as consumption enhanced only by 3.24 percent on year-on-year basis, while Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority’s nod for a refund of Rs1.04 per unit (Rs7.22b) to consumers on account of monthly FCA.

Even the increase of 3.24% in December cannot be attributed to the Bijli Sahulat Programme (Winter Relief Package) as in November sans relief package, the consumption of electricity had increased by 6.43% on YoY basis.

The electricity generation increased by 3.24% on YoY basis to 7,800 GWh, in December 2025, from 7,726 GWh in December 2023. However, the generation cost has decreased to Rs9.0912/unit in December 2024, from Rs10.13/unit in the same month of 2023. On month-on-month basis, in comparison with the generation of 8,032 GWh, in November 2024, it has declined by 2.89%, however the cost of generation increased by 24.84% from Rs 7.2825/unit in November 2024 to Rs 9.0912/unit during the month under consideration. The increase in generation cost is due to decline in hydropower generation, increase in the cost of coal power generation, hike in Iranian electricity cost, and use of furnace oil.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos), the CPPA said that the consumers were charged reference fuel charges of Rs10.6364/unit in December, however, the actual fuel cost was Rs9.6011/unit, therefore regulator was requested to allow refund of Rs1.035/unit to consumers.

According to the data shared by CPPA, total 7,800 GWh electricity was generated in December at the total cost of Rs 70.909 billion (or Rs 9.0912/unit). A total of 7,516 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was delivered to Discos in December 2024 at an average cost of Rs9.6011/unit, amounting to a total energy cost of Rs72.164 billion. This also includes a demand for recovery of previous adjustment of Rs2.453 billion from consumers.

Hydropower contributed 1,778 GWh or 22.8 per cent of the total electricity generated, at zero cost. Coal-fired power plants on local coal generated 784 GWh at Rs17.66/unit, while generation from imported coal stood at 124GWh costing Rs19.1529/unit.

Gas-based power plants contributed 960 GWh (12.3pc) at Rs13.408/unit. Re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) plants generated 1,615 GWh, representing 20.7% of the mix, at a higher cost of Rs22.73/unit. Similarly, nuclear power plants delivered 2,065 GWh, or 26.481% of the total generation, at the lowest cost of Rs1.698/unit. Meanwhile, electricity imported from Iran accounted for 33 GWh but came at a significantly higher cost of Rs28.0589/unit.

Renewable energy sources also contributed to the energy mix. Wind power produced 262 GWh (3.35%), solar generated 76 GWh (0.97%), and bagasse contributed 101 GWh at Rs5.9822/unit. The Nepra has scheduled a public hearing on January 30, 2025, to assess the proposed adjustment and its impact on the power sector. If this adjustment was approved, it will be refunded in February 2025 bills.