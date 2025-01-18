BK Club Lahore wins 2nd COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship

LAHORE - BK Hockey Club Lahore emerged victorious in the 2nd Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Inter-Club Hockey Championship Lahore Region, defeating Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad, Sheikhupura 3-1 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Director General Sports Punjab, Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, graced the final as the chief guest and presented medals and trophies to the champions and runners-up. He lauded the organizers for hosting a high-quality hockey tournament. The event was also attended by notable figures including President of Punjab Hockey Association Olympian Asif Bajwa, Olympians Tahir Zaman and Anjum Saeed, Director Admin M. Kaleem, and Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum. Addressing the media, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry emphasized the significance of hockey as Pakistan’s national sport, stating, “Hockey remains a beloved game among our people, and we are on the path to reclaiming our lost glory in the sport. The recent gold medal wins by our boys’ and girls’ teams in the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games are a testament to our progress.” He further highlighted the inclusion of hockey players in the Sports Endowment Fund and announced that the final phase of the Khelta Punjab Games, beginning January 30, will feature hockey competitions as part of its lineup.