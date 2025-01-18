Saturday, January 18, 2025
Bootleg liquor deaths revive debate on Turkey alcohol tax

January 18, 2025
Istanbul  -  With 33 dead in four days and 29 in intensive care after drinking bootleg liquor in Istanbul, the politically-charged debate over Turkey’s soaring alcohol taxes has swung back into the spotlight.

The rising death toll made headlines in Turkey, a nominally secular country where alcohol taxes have risen sharply under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a pious Muslim who vociferously opposes drinking.

Several of the victims died after buying the alcohol from a business posing as a Turkmen restaurant which was selling it in half-litre water bottles for 30 lira ($0.85) each, local media reports said. By comparison, buying a litre bottle of raki, Turkey’s aniseed-flavoured national liquor, from a supermarket costs some 1,300 lira ($37.20) a litre in a country where the minimum wage recently rose to $600.

Such prices, which are higher than in the European Union and rising, are fuelling the production of moonshine.

Imperialistic Designs

“We are losing at least 500 lives a year as a result of counterfeit alcohol. It’s a massacre, it’s mass murder and it’s caused by the taxes!” raged Mustafa Adiguzel, a lawmaker from the main opposition CHP party on Wednesday.

“We have to address the exorbitant prices of alcohol,” he told parliament which is dominated by Erdogan’s Islamo-conservative AKP.

