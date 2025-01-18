CDA not imposing any fine on heavy vehicles in ICT: Azam

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is not imposing any fine on heavy traffic vehicles.

Responding to a question in the Senate during the Question Hour, he said that CDA is not authorized to impose fines on the HTVs. He informed the House that Islamabad Traffic Police is dealing all these issues in the federal capital.

Regarding the removal or cutting of the trees in Islamabad, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Capital Development Authority is pursuing a proper mechanism and it is allowed only in case of executing mega projects or pollen allergy issues with conditions that the trees being cut would be replaced with three time plantation.

He said the CDA has also introduced a new trend which is transferring or relocating the trees to save them.