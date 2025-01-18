Chinese, Pakistani firms partner to launch inclusive coffee shop model

BEIJING - In a move to improve social welfare and employment opportunities for the disabled, Chinese and Pakistani companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring an inclusive, disability-friendly coffee shop model to Pakistan.

The initiative aims to address the persistent challenge of employment for people with disabilities in the South Asian country. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than one billion people worldwide live with some form of disability.

In Pakistan, around 6.2 percent of the population is affected, many of whom face barriers to education, employment, and social participation, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The MoU was signed by Qaiser Nawab, CEO of Brainy Bridge International, and Xiong Hongxia, General Manager of YUAN MENG 123 Technology. The agreement marks an initial step towards establishing Pakistan’s first all-inclusive coffee shop, ensuring it aligns with accessibility and employment inclusion standards.

In China, YUAN MENG 123 Technology has developed accessible coffee spaces designed to provide barrier-free facilities, information, and services, a wire service reported on Friday.

The company integrates digitisation and standardisation into its operations and has been involved in initiatives related to accessible transportation and employment for persons with disabilities.

The coffee shops operate with a focus on hiring individuals with disabilities, including baristas with hearing impairments, who often have enhanced sensory perception that contributes to their coffee-making skills.

Over the past three years, 12 such cafés have provided training and employment supervision to 200 baristas, supported five disability-led startups. Brainy Bridge International, a company focused on business development, public relations, and marketing, aims to introduce this model in Pakistan, and explore the model’s potential in other countries.

“This collaboration is not just about bringing a business model to Pakistan but about fostering a culture of inclusivity and expanding employment opportunities for persons with disabilities,” said Qaiser Nawab, adding, “We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts to support the social and economic empowerment of differently-abled individuals in our country..