CM Maryam, Japanese ambassador discuss strengthening economic and trade ties

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Japan's Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi to discuss expanding bilateral relations, trade collaboration, and investment opportunities in various sectors.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of exploring new pathways for economic cooperation. CM Maryam Nawaz expressed appreciation for Japan's assistance during the 2022 floods and its consistent support in Pakistan's critical times.

The ambassador extended an invitation for the Chief Minister to visit Japan, which she accepted. He also praised her development efforts and commitment to public welfare, continuing the legacy of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s dedication to strong ties with Japan, CM Maryam assured Japanese investors of complete support and security in Punjab, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, minerals, IT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy, where enhanced collaboration is encouraged.