Commissioner is taking vigorous steps for sports development: Jokhio

LAHORE - Municipal Commissioner Saddar Town Noor Hassan Jokhio emphasised Pakistan’s immense sporting potential, saying that the country is blessed with naturally talented athletes. With proper infrastructure and world-class facilities, Pakistani players can excel and secure medals at international competitions, including the Olympics. He shared these remarks as a special guest during the ongoing Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival at the International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court. Jokhio highlighted Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi’s full commitment to promoting sports in the city, stressing that initiatives like the sports festival play a crucial role in identifying and nurturing new talent. He added, “Youth are the backbone of a healthy society, and playgrounds contribute significantly to their mental and physical growth, providing them with constructive outlets for their energy.” The Saddar Town administration, according to Jokhio, is actively working to increase the number of playgrounds while upgrading facilities at existing ones. The aim is to provide players with greater opportunities to hone their skills and showcase their talents. Jokhio announced plans to organize sporting events for athletes with mental and physical disabilities. “These initiatives will enable special players to demonstrate their abilities and refine their skills, empowering them to bring pride to their town, city, province, and the nation,” he added.