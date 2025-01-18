Commissioner wants zero tolerance on KPIs for public facilitation

MULTAN - Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan reviewed departments performance in a meeting here on Friday and expressed his unwavering commitment about zero tolerance policy on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for public facilitation. Aamir Khan said it was mandatory for all departments and district administration to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiencies and stressed strict enforcement for regulated bread and naan prices, along with decisive action against hoarders and profiteers.

The commissioner called for regular inspections of educational institutions, hospitals, health centers, and development projects. He ordered strict adherence to the Marriage Act, elimination of stray dogs, replacement of broken sewerage covers, and a ban on plastic use.

“Missing manhole covers leading to any loss of life is unforgivable,” he said, and urged swift action against encroachments and illegal constructions. Revenue officers were instructed to identify permanent encroachments for immediate removal. He also ordered a crackdown on unauthorized constructions, emphasizing that no construction without official approval would be tolerated.

Highlighting the negative impact of wall chalking and encroachments on the city’s aesthetic, the commissioner announced plans to gather public feedback on anti-encroachment operations. He urged visible improvements in Multan and stressed the administration’s responsibility to ensure citizens have easy access to basic amenities.

Amir Kareem Khan directed the activation of streetlights to curb street crime and ordered the clearance of encroachments in cemeteries. He asked for a detailed record of cemetery land, including names and area details, and instructed the installation of functional streetlights around burial grounds.

Special focus was placed on cleaning and beautifying the city’s entry and exit points. Commissioner Khan issued a seven-day ultimatum for improving conditions at the General Bus Stand, warning against overcharging passengers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari provided a detailed briefing during the meeting. The session was attended by Additional Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and officers from relevant departments.