Court sentences Imran, Bushra over corrupt practices

Accountability Court announces 14 years jail for PTI founder, seven years for his wife. Bushra Bibi taken into custody from court room inside Rawalpindi Adiala Jail. Those who stand against dictatorship are punished, reacts Imran Khan. Property of Al-Qadir University Trust is forfeited to federal govt, says court order.

RAWALPINDI/GUJAR KHAN/ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court (AC) on Friday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14-year and seven-year jail in 190 million pound corruption case.

The court also imposed a fine worth Rs one million on PTI founder and Rs0.5 million on Bushra Bibi. In case on failing to submit the fine, the PTI founder would face additional six month while Bushra Bibi three month imprisonment.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict in presence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at a temporary court inside the Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi. The court in its 148-pages written order said, “The accused Imran Khan is hereby held guilty for commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practice as defined u/s 9(a)(ii)(iV)(vi) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. He is hereby convicted. He is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and fine amounting Rs.1000000/- (ten lac), in default whereof to undergo for simple imprisonment for a period of further six months. The order further said, “The accused Bushra Imran is also hereby held guilty for commission of offence of aiding, assisting, and abetting. She is sentenced rigorous imprisonment for 07 (seven) years and fine amounting to Rs.500,000 (five lac), in default whereof to undergo for simple imprisonment for a period of further three months.

The verdict further stated: “Both the convicts are present before the Court, they be taken into custody in this case and be handed over to the Superintendent Jail along with the Committal Warrant to serve the sentences so awarded.” Following the announcement of the decision, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the court room. The security outside the jail was put on high alert before the verdict was announced.

The convicted couple was indicted in the case on Feb 27, 2024, shortly after the general elections.

Property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, ex-special assistant to PM on accountability and ex-chairman Assets Recovery Unit; Zulfi Bukhari, ex-trustee Al Qadir Trust; Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi; and Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, a legal expert for the PTI government’s Assets Recovery Unit; had been declared proclaimed offender in the case.

According to the details of the case, Imran and Bushra Bibi obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom during the previous PTI government.

NAB filed the corruption reference in December 2023 alleging that the PTI founder played a “pivotal role in the illicit transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land by Bahria Town, Karachi.

According to NAB, Malik Riaz’s son transferred 240 kanals of land to Shahzadi and Bukhari received land under a trust which the investigators argued did not exist at the time of the transfer.

Speaking to reporters inside the courtroom after his conviction, Imran rejected the notion of entering a deal with anyone to get himself freed from prison. “I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief,” he told reporters. “Those who stand against dictatorship are punished.”

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanal in Mauza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan’s tenure, the NCA seized 190 million pounds worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan’s cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.

The court order said, Property of the sham trust “the Al-Qadir University Project Trust’ is here forfeited to Federal Government within the meaning of section 10(a) of the NAB Ordinance, 1999.

The judgment read, “The testimony of the prosecution witnesses could not be discredited by the defence side. The prosecution case mainly hinges upon the documentary evidence, which is proved patiently. In this view of the matter, it can be safely concluded that the prosecution has successfully proved it case against both the accused lmran Ahmed Khan and Bushra lmran, through production of cogent, credible, coherent, irrebuttable, reliable and confidence inspiring evidence.

The order said, “it is also proved that in exchange of illegal favors extended to co-accused Malik Riaz Hussain, con-accused Ahmed Ali Riaz and the Bahria Town (Pvt.) Ltd., under guise of Al-Qadir University Project Trust, of which the accused Imran Ahmed Khan became the settler and founder, dishonestly and deliberately obtained material monetary gain, property, valuable things, and pecuniary advantages, including a donation of approximately 458 Kanals of land, funds amounting to Rs.285 million, the university’s building valuing Rs.284,032,000, and in-kind contribution to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust.”

The judgment said, “It is also proved further, that in exchange of the said illegal favors extended to co-accused, in July and October 2021, the accused Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi dishonestly obtained material monetary gain from the said co-accused in the shape of 240 kanals 06 marlas of land in Mouza Mohra Noor, Islamabad through co-accused Farhat Shehzadi, who acted as front person of accused Bushra Imran and Imran Ahmed Khan, without consideration.”

It said, “The prosecution has also proved that the accused Bushra Imran Khan being a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Project Trust since its inception alongside her husband, accused Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, played a significant role in the illegal activities by acknowledging the receipt of property, pecuniary benefits, and other valuable items from the co-accused Malik Riaz Hussain through Bahria Town Limited, and by aiding and abetting and assisting in the commission of crimes by signing the “acknowledgement of Donation” deed dated March 24, 2021 and also being signatory to the joint account of the Al-Qadir University Project Trust, maintained at the HBL Civic Centre branch Islamabad.”

It may be mentioned here that the court announced the verdict which was previously reserved on December 18. NAB prosecutors Irfan Ahmed, Sohail Arif, Owais Arshad Adiala, PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan, PTI lawyer Barrister Salman Akram Raja, and Bushra Bibi’s daughter and son-in-law were also in attendance. Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, along with Shoaib Shaheen, also reached court.

A total of 35 witnesses were presented before court against the accused. The court had declared other co-accused including Barrister Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bokhari, Farhat Shehzadi (Gogi) as proclaimed offender.

The 190 million pounds case involves a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023. The case centres around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the other accused are alleged to have misused 190 million pounds sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

There was heavy police security outside the jail on Friday. Also dozens of police officers were deployed outside the campus, located on Grant Trunk Road, to protect the premises in light of the verdict’s implications, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sohawa, Mr Sajid Mahmood Gondal. He said that the situation remained calm police presence was purely precautionary.

A visit to the university on Friday revealed that despite the verdict against the Al-Qadir Trust, academic activities were undisturbed, with students attending the classes as routine. The institution constructed on 458-Kanals of land area, including hillocks, comprises two main blocks, an academic and a residential block, and an incomplete auditorium. The faculty includes 12 members, with over seven holding doctorates, and the facilities feature modern classrooms, a library, an IT lab, and well-equipped offices. With no formal playground available, male students were seen playing cricket on the driveway of the campus.

With 200 students, including 130 males and 70 females, enrolled in BS Islamic Studies and BS Management courses, the institute attracts students from diverse Pakistani regions like Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab. Most of these students reside in hostels and benefit from free academic and accommodation facilities, while free mess service is provided to around 60 needy students. Campus officials highlighted the lack of an underground water source, relying instead on external supply, and noted the risk of flash floods from nearby hills during rains.

According to the sources, in the Punjab education department, the Al-Qadir University Trust Project is registered with the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges in Lahore as a private graduate college. They added that the ‘college’ was affiliated with the Government College University Lahore (GCUL). When this was questioned by the officials of Al-Qadir University, they also confirmed that the institute was not a university but a graduate college affiliated with GCU Lahore and was offering BS degrees in two disciplines.

While talking to The Nation, Deputy Director of Colleges in Jhelum district, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, said that registration of the Al-Qadir Project was processed through his office and was approved by the DPI Colleges in Lahore. He stated that they had not received any instructions to take administrative control of the institute so far.