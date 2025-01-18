Saturday, January 18, 2025
Dar directs to provide relief to industrial power consumers

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday directed the relevant departments to initiate process for providing relief to the industrial consumers of electricity.

He was chairing the second meeting on electricity tariff for industry in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the proposal presented by Ministries of Finance, Information Technology and Power.

This was the second round of meeting on the matter. Dar also chaired a meeting to review proposals for reduction of electricity tariff for industry a day earlier. That meeting was attended by Ministers of Finance, Power, Economic Affairs, Minister of State of Power & Information Technology, Federal Secretaries of Ministries of Finance, Power, Chairman FBR and other officials of relevant departments.

The Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the existing policies and reiterated government’s resolve to extend support to the industrial sector.

PPP won’t celebrate PTI founder’s conviction

OUR STAFF REPORT

