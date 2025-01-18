DC Mianwali chairs anti-polio committee meeting

MIANWALI - Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya Friday chaired the district anti-polio committee meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming polio drive, which would start on February 3, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan told the meeting that the five-day anti-polio drive would start on February 3 and continue until February 7. In the drive, a total of 325,831 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops, for which 1,404 teams have been constituted. The training process for the polio teams is underway, he added. DC Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya directed the health officials to ensure the implementation of the polio micro-plan and urged the parents to get their children administered with polio drops.