Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Death toll rises to 10 in attack on an aid convoy in Kurram

Death toll rises to 10 in attack on an aid convoy in Kurram
News Desk
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

ARACHINAR  -  The death toll from a rocket and gun attack on an aid convoy in Kurram district jumped to at least 10, local authorities said Friday. According to the police, the death toll from the ambush on a convoy bringing supplies to Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district rose to 10 on Friday.

The attack happened Thursday when trucks carrying food, medicine and other relief supplies for hundreds of thousands of besieged residents were heading to Kurram. Authorities initially said a security officer was martyred in the attack, but Shaukat Ali, a district administrator in Kurram, said on Friday that another officer had died at a hospital and the bodies of three missing truck drivers had been found. He said five drivers were still missing and their trucks had been burned by the attackers. A local police officer speaking on condition of anonymity told wire service that those killed in the ambush “include two security personnel, four drivers and four civilians.

Sports Minister inaugurates Sindh Beach Games at Karachi Seaside

“Additionally, there are reports that five to six drivers were abducted by a local tribe,” he claimed.

However, Kurram District health officials told reporters that two security personnel, five drivers and a passenger were killed in convoy attack.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025