Death toll rises to 10 in attack on an aid convoy in Kurram

ARACHINAR - The from a rocket and gun attack on an aid convoy in Kurram district jumped to at least 10, local authorities said Friday. According to the police, the from the ambush on a convoy bringing supplies to Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district rose to 10 on Friday.

The attack happened Thursday when trucks carrying food, medicine and other relief supplies for hundreds of thousands of besieged residents were heading to Kurram. Authorities initially said a security officer was martyred in the attack, but Shaukat Ali, a district administrator in Kurram, said on Friday that another officer had died at a hospital and the bodies of three missing truck drivers had been found. He said five drivers were still missing and their trucks had been burned by the attackers. A local police officer speaking on condition of anonymity told wire service that those killed in the ambush “include two security personnel, four drivers and four civilians.

“Additionally, there are reports that five to six drivers were abducted by a local tribe,” he claimed.

However, Kurram District health officials told reporters that two security personnel, five drivers and a passenger were killed in convoy attack.