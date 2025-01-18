Saturday, January 18, 2025
Dense fog engulfs parts of Punjab, forces closure of motorways

9:38 AM | January 18, 2025
Dense fog enveloped the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, during the night between Friday and Saturday, severely disrupting daily activities and road traffic.

The thick fog has significantly impacted traffic flow in multiple cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, several sections of the Motorway, including M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M3 (Samundari to Darkhana), M4 (Gojra to Multan), and M5 (Multan to Rohri), have been closed for all types of vehicles.

The Motorway police have urged drivers to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as an alternative and to ensure fog lights are switched on while driving. They have also advised the public to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. Visibility issues caused by the dense fog have similarly affected traffic on the National Highway at various locations across the province.

