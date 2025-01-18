Despite provinces’ opposition, govt notifies amendment in gas production policy

ISLAMABAD - Despite strong opposition from the gas producing provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal Government has notified amendment in the Exploration & Production Policy 2012 allowing the production companies to sale 35 per cent of gas to third party, instead of the state-owned Sui companies.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 1(i) of Entry 29 to Schedule-II of the Rules of Business, 1973, and in line with S.R.O. 311(1)/2024 dated 29th February 2024, the Petroleum Division hereby notifies the Framework for sale of gas to Third Party endorsed by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), subject to the condition that there will be a cap of 100 MMCFD gas to be sold to third party private sector for every year and this cap will be reviewed annually,” said a notification issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

Notably, the caretaker government of Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq had allowed the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to sell 35 percent of their gas to third party instead of state-owned Sui companies.

According to the Framework for 35% sale, decreasing indigenous gas production coupled with present drive for energy security has necessitated an immediate two-pronged approach; to manage supply side through enhanced E & P activity and to manage demand side through improved payments mechanism and curtailment of the losses specially UFG.

To support the E & P activities, workshops were held in December 2023/January 2024, wherein E&P companies highlighted multiple issues, hindering the additional investment including overdue receivables from the government-nominated buyers, i.e., SNGPL / SSGC and insufficiency of policy pricing. It was felt to put in place some mechanism under which an agreed share of gas from new discoveries can be allowed to be sold to other parties. Pursuant to these developments, certain amendments in Petroleum Policy 2012 were considered and proposal was placed before the Council of Common Interest (CCI), being the competent forum.

According to the CCI decision, the forum considered the summary, submitted by Petroleum Division, titled “Amendments in Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy 2012” dated January 26, 2024, and unanimously approved the amendments in the text of para 9.4(2) under section Il] of Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy 2012 with the stipulation that E&P Companies shall have the right to sale up to 35% of their share of pipeline specification gas to third party having OGRA license, through competitive process, without approval of the Government or any of its entity, provided that the price(s) from the third parties would not be less than the wellhead gas prices under Petroleum Policy 2012 for the respective zones.

This provision will also apply to all existing licenses / leases granted under Petroleum (E&P) Rules 1998, 2001, 2009 and 2013 for the gas discoveries which are not yet allocated and will be allocated after date of notification pursuant to CCI approval.

The CCI further decided that the province in which a wellhead of natural gas is situated should be given precedence in terms of Article 158 of the constitution in its letter and spirit. Petroleum Division may prepare framework for the sale of gas to third party and place before the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

Objective of this framework is to give effect to CCI approved policy intervention with following intended outputs; To liberalize the upstream oil and gas sector by enhancing the right of E&P companies to sell gas third party buyer from 10% to up to 35% while meeting the overall market demand as envisaged under original and revised text of para 9.4(2) under section III of Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Policy 2012.

To ensure timely payments to the E&P companies by third parties to ensure healthier cash flows and increased revenues which in turn shall facilitate expansion in E&P activities. To generate additional revenue for the government in the form of royalty, income tax and windfall levy of gas; to ensure optimal utilization of available natural gas reserves, to promote competition, transparency and level playing field for development of private sector, to reduce circular debt in oil and gas sector.

Both the gas producing provinces of Sindh and KP have opposed the sale of 35% gas to third party.