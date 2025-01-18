Displaced Gazans awaiting truce so they can go home

Nuseirat - In a sprawling tent city in central Gaza, Palestinians displaced by war to other parts of the territory are all waiting for one thing: a ceasefire so they can go home.

Most of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the Israel-Hamas war to other parts of the territory. With a long-awaited truce deal due to take effect on Sunday, they may finally be able to return to their neighbourhoods.

Umm Khalil Bakr has been living with her family in the Nuseirat camp, where displaced Palestinians have tried their hardest despite the war to lead a semblance of normal life.

There, they bake flatbread on clay ovens, play cards to pass the time when there are no bombings, and sweep the streets as an act of dignity. If the ceasefire takes hold, people will start moving back to their neighbourhoods, though they are under no illusions as to what they might find.

“I will take my tent, remove the rubble from the house and place my tent on the rubble, where I will live with my 10 children,” Umm Khalil told a wire service.

“We know the weather will be cold, and we won’t have blankets for the bedding, but what matters is that we return to our homeland.”

Around her, young children gathered to watch their mother speak, bouncing idly on the tent sides.

Her determination to rebuild her life despite the utter devastation from 15 months of war was shared by her fellow camp residents.

Whatever the state of their homes, the hardships of life in the camp were far worse, said Umm Mohamad al-Tawil.

“We will return, and whatever hardships we might face, we will return,” she said.