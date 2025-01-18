Drug trafficking accused sentenced to 10 years Imprisonment

Bahawalnagar - In a high-profile drug trafficking case, District and Sessions Judge Shazib Saeed has sentenced the accused to 10 years in prison along with a fine of Rs. 100,000. According to details, the accused, Muhammad Zaman alias Baggi, a drug dealer, was apprehended red-handed by the Bahawalnagar Sadar Police with 2,200 grams of drugs. The police report revealed that the accused had been involved in drug trafficking for a long time. As per FIR No. 58/24 dated January 30, 2024, the accused was caught transporting drugs for sale. The court delivered its verdict, imposing strict punishment to deter such criminal activities in the region. In case of non-payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo imprisonment for four months.