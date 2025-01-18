It is heartening to see Pakistan making tangible efforts to transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, moving beyond mere rhetoric. Initiatives such as renegotiating agreements with independent power plants to lower electricity tariffs and mandating a 44% reduction in power rates for EV charging stations—from Rs. 71 per unit to Rs. 39, including taxes—are critical steps in encouraging the adoption of EVs.

The plan presented by the Power Division, which highlights the country’s staggering consumption of $6 billion annually on fuel for 10 million motorbikes, offers a promising solution. Converting these bikes to electric technology at an average cost of Rs. 50,000 could ensure a return on investment within three to four months and significantly reduce pressure on foreign reserves. Similarly, the government’s strategy to diversify its sources of renewable energy investment—not limiting itself to international monetary organisations or traditional allies like China and Saudi Arabia but also exploring partnerships with countries like France and its green fund—is a commendable approach.

This shift reflects a proactive willingness to explore every avenue to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, a pursuit that must be aggressively advanced. However, at the heart of this transition lies an essential need for an infrastructure revolution.

While these plans are promising, they remain inadequate without the creation of a reliable and accessible network of EV charging stations. Until consumers have access to affordable, convenient, and widespread charging facilities, including a government-mandated policy requiring petrol stations to convert into EV charging hubs, the dream of widespread EV adoption will remain out of reach.

Pakistan has made significant progress in planning and intent, but the lag in infrastructure development continues to hinder the realisation of its ambitions. Bridging this gap is essential to transform these plans from aspirations into a sustainable reality.