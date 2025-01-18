Expat deprived of 14,000 Riyals on GT Road

Gujar khan - In a daring robbery, two suspects posing as law enforcement officers made off with 14,000 Saudi Riyals from a returning expat near Mandra, on the Grand Trunk Road. The victim, identified as Muhammad Ali, was en route to his home from Islamabad Airport when the incident occurred.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Muhammad Ali by Mandra Police Station, his vehicle was stopped by two unknown individuals dressed in black uniforms and carrying wireless sets.

Under the pretense of checking documents, the impostors seized the opportunity to rob him of his 14,000 Saudi Riyals, valuing Rs. 1,040,480, and quickly fled the scene.

The victim described the culprits as speaking in Urdu, with one appearing to be between 30 and 35 years old with a dark complexion, while the other seemed to be around 40 to 45 years old with a fair complexion.

The victim has urged the higher authorities of police to take notice of the robbery and arrest the suspects.