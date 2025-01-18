FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposes seven year worldwide ban on Sharafat Bukhari

The has announced a seven-year suspension from all football-related activities for Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, former Secretary of the (IFA)

The suspension has now been effected worldwide under Article 70 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2023 edition).

According to FIFA, the extension of such sanctions ensures they are effective across all member associations, confederations, and FIFA itself. The decision is binding unless an appeal is lodged within ten days via the , as Article 54 of the Disciplinary Code stipulates.

FIFA's Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Iván Palacio, signed off on the decision, emphasizing the global unity in upholding football's integrity. The relevant associations and confederations have been notified and tasked with ensuring the implementation of the suspension.