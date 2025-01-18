Saturday, January 18, 2025
Five kids taken into protective custody for begging

NEWS WIRE
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted an operation on Friday and took five children into protective custody in various areas of the city. According to the CPWB Spokesperson, the kids were identified as Ayaz, Zeeshan, Muzamil, Mursaleen and Amjad. The children were taken into custody from MDA Chowk and Northern Bypass. Children were shifted to Child Protection Center wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau started search for parents of the children in order to reunite the kids to their families.

