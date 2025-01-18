Saturday, January 18, 2025
Five men booked for killing man

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Five men were booked for killing a man in Gulshan-e-Hali Road area in Hyderabad on January 16 over a dispute between a landlord and a tenant but all the accused are still at large. According to details, the Hali road police here on Friday registered an FIR on a complaint of Muhammad Khalid, father of 30 years old Fahad alias Sunny. The complainant stated that the tenant was his son’s friend and that he was trying to pull back his friend during a clash with the landlord when he was killed. Khalid accused Cheena, Abdul Rauf, Shaukat and Zaryab besides an unknown man in the FIR under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to Khalid, his son had recently solemnized Nikkah and the formal wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in the next few days. According to the police, the accused person had escaped.

