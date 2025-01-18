Fog blankets parts of Punjab, forces closure of motorways

Dense fog again blanketed plain areas of Punjab including Lahore on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of traffic in several cities. According to Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M3 from Samundari to Darkhana, M4 from Gojra to Multan and M5 from Multan to Rohri have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.