Gaza death toll swells as Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal

Gaza/Jerusalem - The Israeli security cabinet on Friday approved the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal announced in Qatar on Wednesday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement. The 11 voting members of the security cabinet approved the deal with a simple majority vote. The full, 33-member Israeli cabinet still needs to approve the agreement.

On the other hand, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 116 people and injured over 264 since the ceasefire deal was announced Wednesday, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense said on Friday. At least 46,876 people have been killed and another 110,642 people have been injured in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to data from Gaza’s health ministry. Of those killed, 30 are children and 32 are women, according to spokesperson Mahmoud Basal. Earlier on Friday, Hamas accused Israel of trying to thwart the ceasefire-hostage deal through “deliberate intensification” of aerial attacks on the battered enclave.

Israel is set to release 95 Palestinian prisoners – including 10 teenagers – on the first day of the Gaza the deal agreed by Israel and Hamas, Israel’s justice ministry said in a statement Friday.

The ceasefire and hostage deal is expected to go into effect on Sunday and include three phases. The first phase is expected to last for six weeks.

The total number of prisoners scheduled to be released on Sunday include 70 females and 25 males, according to the statement. This number includes 10 minors – one teenage girl and nine teenage boys – whose ages range between 16-18.