Saturday, January 18, 2025
Govt presents proposed rules for school buses in smog prevention case

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Punjab government on Friday submitted proposed rules regarding school buses to  the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a smog prevention case.

A provincial law officer submitted the proposed rules before Justice Shahid Karim, who was  hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures  to control smog. The law officer stated that plans included exempting schools located in narrow streets and neighborhoods  from the mandatory use of buses. “Schools charging fees below Rs 4,000 would also be exempt,” he submitted, adding that schools failing to comply with bus-related rules would face a fine of Rs 50,000. However, at this stage, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission suggested further revisions to these regulations.

A counsel representing the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) also presented a traffic management plan for Multan Road. He informed the court that U-turns contributing to traffic congestion on Multan Road had been  closed. Commending these efforts, the court noted that the government appeared serious about addressing traffic issues, emphasizing that even a five-minute traffic jam significantly increases pollution due to vehicle emissions. The court also directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to expedite the installation of water meters at service stations, hotels, and other establishments.  The court expressed concern over the lack of recycling systems at service stations after a Judicial Commission member reported that 16 such stations were found non-compliant. The court remarked that the installation of water meters would encourage these businesses to adopt recycling practices.

The court appreciated the ongoing efforts by the LDA and urged all authorities to intensify their measures to mitigate smog and environmental pollution.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the following week.

Our Staff Reporter

