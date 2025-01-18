GTA 6 release date speculation grows as fans await Rockstar’s next move

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly awaiting updates from Rockstar Games.

Since the release of the first trailer in December 2023, the studio has remained silent on further details, including an exact launch date. However, speculation is mounting that a release date announcement could arrive in the coming weeks.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, confirmed during a November earnings call that is still slated for an Autumn 2025 release. Observers note Rockstar’s history of revealing major titles, including GTA 5, GTA 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2, shortly before Take-Two’s earnings reports. If the studio follows this pattern, fans could hear the announcement by January or early February 2025.

However, some remain sceptical, pointing out that Rockstar has shifted its marketing strategies in recent years. Until an official announcement is made, fans are encouraged to temper expectations and treat rumours with caution.