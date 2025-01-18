Saturday, January 18, 2025
Horticulture society launched to beautify GCWUS landscape

January 18, 2025
SIALKOT  -  A horticulture society consisting of female students and teachers was launched to beautify the landscape of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). Before the oath-taking ceremony, the special guest Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the guest of honour Advisor Horticulture Society GCU Lahore Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Khan and Professor Dr. Faiza Sharif (Department of Environmental Sciences GC University Lahore) planted a sapling in the lawn. At the beginning of the ceremony, female students of the society took the oath of their positions. Addressing the ceremony, the guest of honor, Advisor Horticulture Society GCU Lahore, Professor Dr. Zaheeruddin Khan said that all the students should work with the teachers to make the landscape of their university beautiful He said that the Botany students should pay special attention to the care of plants along with their studies and inform their families and friends about this. The special guest, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that this year, the campus will be showered with colors and fragrances in spring. Advisor Horticulture Society GCWUS Dr. Zahid Ali Butt thanked the Vice Chancellor, distinguished guests and all the students. She said that together we will work hard to beautify the landscape of the university according to the vision of the Vice Chancellor.

 At the end of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, guests of honour and Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima distributed certificates among the organizers.

