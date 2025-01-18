Saturday, January 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hyderabad SSP unhappy over performance of female cops

Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar held a meeting with lady police officials of the district at Wahid Bux Auditorium here on Friday to hear from them their issues, complaints and demands. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the SSP said during the interaction that the purpose of the meeting was not only to hear officials’ issues but also to direct them to perform their duty with utmost dedication. “The performance of lady police officials in comparison to their male counterparts is far from satisfactory,” he observed. Lanjar reminded the officials that they had joined the police force out of their own choice. The SSP directed them to wear proper uniforms and attend their offices during the duty hours. He assured the officials that he would take all possible measures to address their issues.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1737091552.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025