Hyderabad SSP unhappy over performance of female cops

HYDERABAD - The SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar held a meeting with lady police officials of the district at Wahid Bux Auditorium here on Friday to hear from them their issues, complaints and demands. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that the SSP said during the interaction that the purpose of the meeting was not only to hear officials’ issues but also to direct them to perform their duty with utmost dedication. “The performance of lady police officials in comparison to their male counterparts is far from satisfactory,” he observed. Lanjar reminded the officials that they had joined the police force out of their own choice. The SSP directed them to wear proper uniforms and attend their offices during the duty hours. He assured the officials that he would take all possible measures to address their issues.