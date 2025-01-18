IGP takes action against SHO, senior officers for poor performance

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired crime review meetings across all zones of the federal capital on Friday, making key decisions to improve police performance and ensure accountability.

An official told APP that during the meetings, the IGP Rizvi demoted the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sihala to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) over poor performance.

Similarly, the Investigation In-charge of Koral Police Station was transferred to the police lines for unsatisfactory work, while the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigations in Sawan Zone and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Koral were asked to provide explanations for their weak performance.

On the other hand, SHO Humak and the Investigation In-charge of Humak Police Station were commended for their exemplary work. Both officers were awarded appreciation certificates and cash rewards of one lakh rupees each.

The IGP Rizvi emphasized that all officers must work with a spirit of public service to control crime effectively. “Officers delivering exceptional performance will be rewarded, while those failing to meet expectations will face consequences,” he said. The IGP concluded by urging all officers to adopt a people-centric approach and work diligently to uphold law and order in the district.

Meanwhile, smart cars and city watcher vehicles have been deployed across Islamabad to strengthen crime prevention measures and safeguard citizens’ lives and property. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations/ Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb announced the initiative on Friday.

A police spokesman told APP that SSP Shahzeb personally inspected the smart cars and city watcher vehicles, emphasizing the importance of their role in combating crime. SSP directed officers to focus on hotspots and commercial areas, ensuring thorough checks and effective patrolling.

“Officers must show courage and dedication in the fight against criminal elements. There is no tolerance for negligence in protecting citizens,” SSP Shahzeb said.

Shahzeb also stressed the importance of professionalism, instructing officers to treat citizens courteously during interactions while maintaining their commitment to law enforcement. “Protecting lives and property is our foremost priority, and lapses in duty will not be tolerated,” he added.