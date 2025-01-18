IMAC, Ciarb lead arbitration training workshop at Sindh Judicial Academy

A two-day training workshop on arbitration concluded yesterday at the Sindh Judicial Academy. The workshop was organized and funded by the Ministry of Law and Justice through its newly established International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC).

Expert trainers from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), Chair Mian Sheraz Javaid and Branch Member Syed Hammad Gillani, trained judicial officers, lawyers, and professionals from various sectors to enhance their understanding of best practices in arbitration.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Honorable Justice Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro of the High Court of Sindh as the Chief Guest. He commended the efforts of CIArb Pakistan Branch, IMAC, and the Ministry of Law and Justice for their role in promoting alternative dispute resolution (ADR). The High Court of Sindh has been proactive in integrating ADR into its framework, including the establishment of the Court Annexed Mediation Centre, which actively provides an alternative to traditional litigation and helps reduce the backlog of cases.

This collaboration is part of a broader agenda to promote ADR in Pakistan's traditionally litigious society. Chair of the CIArb Pakistan Branch, Mian Sheraz Javaid, commented during the closing ceremony: “Judges are the backbone of Pakistan’s legal system. Capacity building from the grassroots level, in collaboration with provincial judicial academies, is an essential step towards mainstreaming ADR in Pakistan and shifting the concept from ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution’ to simply ‘Dispute Resolution.’”

CIArb Pakistan Branch commended the Ministry of Law and Justice and IMAC for organizing the training and raising awareness among stakeholders, such as judges and lawyers, about the benefits of arbitration. The Branch looks forward to participating in further training and educational events to integrate ADR for Pakistan’s economic and social welfare.