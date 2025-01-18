Imperialistic Designs

Imperial powers and ultra-conservative regimes in the world are on an expansionist spree today. Their rationales to expand might differ however their desired end states and objectives are very similar. They seem to be powered by an insatiable, irrepressible impulse to expand, control, dominate and rule. Their policies seem driven by what one could call “irredentism - a state’s desire to annex the territory of another state for essentially ethnic and/or historical reasons”. It however appears to be acquiring a different avatar today implying a wider meaning and a vastly expanded scope. The evolving geopolitical, geostrategic, and geoeconomic imperatives seem to combine with existing ethnic and historical motivations to create an even more powerful urge to expand, forcefully. While Israel is already manifesting it practically, others like the US and India have thus far been threatening their neighbours - regions with dire existential consequences unless they acquiesced to their patently unjust, expansionist demands!

Professor Ecaterina Matoi, of the Middle East Political and Economic Institute, (MEPEI) in her article, “Greater Israel - an Ongoing Expansion Plan for the Middle East and North Africa” says that the recent picture of an Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldier with a Greater Israel badge on the uniform provoked outrage in most Arab lands. The “promised land of Israel” as described in the badge photo included regions from the Nile (Egypt) to the Euphrates (Iraq), from Medina to Lebanon including territories from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, KSA, entire Jordan, and occupied Palestinian territories. Historically, Israel has been pursuing ostensibly divine injunctions in seeking a greater, larger more powerful version of itself. However, deeper geopolitical and geostrategic compulsions are now an integral part of its ambitions too. A Greater Israel will not only meet divine and religious obligations but would also help further dominate the regional landscape and deter aggression by its supposedly vanquished neighbours - a logical prerequisite for Greater Israel to actually come into being! With the unrestricted military, economic and diplomatic support from the US-led West it will continue to be its strategic outpost in the Greater Middle East Region (GMER). It will retain its unquestionable hegemony, overwhelming military superiority and audacious freedom of action within the region. Post the Hamas attack of October 2023 the geopolitical and geostrategic dynamics of the region have undergone a massive paradigm shift. Israel has literally obliterated Gaza and its people and strengthened its hold over the West Bank. It has decapitated and weakened Hizbollah tremendously. It has moved impudently into Syria, beyond both the Golan Heights and the UN patrolled buffer zone and occupied Mount Hermon. It has made ingresses into southern Lebanon. Iran’s influence and strategic reach into the Middle East seem circumscribed for the moment. The vulnerable Gulf Arab states appear primed to be neutralized through the Abraham Accords. Is the desired strategic environment for Greater Israel already taking shape?

However, Israel suffers from one fundamental albeit critical drawback; it may boast of borrowed firepower (courtesy the US-led West) to subdue and win territories but it lacks the required manpower to occupy and hold them for any stretch of time. It just does not have the necessary holding power. Furthermore, it will be continuously embroiled in fighting off attacks from the “occupied peoples and territories” and will be hard pressed to demonstrate any viable control and writ over its expanded self. This situation will invariably suck in the US-led West and perhaps other regional-extra regional powers to create a much wider conflict than initially envisaged or planned for. The GMER and by implication the world will be embroiled in relentless instability, turmoil, upheavals and wars ruining global peace and economies in the process!

President-elect Trump has revealed his imperialistic-expansionist designs well before his inauguration. He has reiterated, ad nauseum, his intent of taking over Greenland, absorbing Canada as the 51st state, wresting the control of the Panama Canal and stopping the influx of illegal immigrants over the US-Mexico border and from elsewhere around the world. In addition, he intends to initiate an economic/trade war by raising tariffs on imports from these and other countries especially China. These assertions have direct and important geopolitical, geostrategic and geoeconomic implications. President-elect Trump has refused to rule out military and/or economic coercion/operations as a part of his drive to regaining control of the Panama Canal and acquiring Greenland. He feels that a direct control over both is a sine qua non for US’ economic security and defence from hostile powers. Clearly, these are unilateral decisions-in-the-making and seem to disregard the aspirations and desires of the peoples of these lands. Quite imperiously, he seems oblivious to and dismissive of the reactions from the peoples and countries in question and the world at large. This might turn out to be an unsustainable foreign policy position which may be revisited, revised, rectified sooner than later!

Geopolitically speaking, incorporating Canada into the US would make it the second largest country in the world after Russia and give it ownership of its outstanding geostrategic location as well as phenomenal mineral and raw materials’ wealth. Subsuming Canada is least likely to occur as the people and the Government of Canada will oppose it very strongly. Panama Canal provides economic/trade and military advantages. It facilitates global-regional trade between and through the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. During wars it will also allow an expeditious inter-theatre movement of troops, military resources etc. President Trump thus feels compelled to have total control over it. Panama is likely to resist all such moves furiously.

The US’ geopolitical and geostrategic compulsions to acquire/buy Greenland seem to be floundering at the moment. However, the world observes this agitated geopolitical spectrum with abated breath as President-elect Trump prepares to take his oath again.

(To be continued)

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.