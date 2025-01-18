Imran fraudulently transferred public money into Malik Riaz account: Khawaja Asif

Claims people like Imran Khan come to power through back door.

SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that when PTI’s founding’s chairman Imran Khan was shouting slogans of thieves and robbers, he committed such a big fraud and put the money coming to Pakistan from the UK’s National Crime Agency into Malik Riaz’s account. Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said it was actually the money of Pakistani people, which Imran Khan put into Malik Riaz’s account through cheating and fraud. The decision of Al-Qadir University case had been announced. When such decisions come against those holding high positions in the country, it is a matter of great sadness, he added.

The federal minister said that false allegations were levelled against Nawaz Sharif and when nothing was found against him, he was exiled from the country on the issue of ‘Iqama’. He said the so-called Al-Qadir University did not exist; its trustees were Imran Khan’s wife and he himself. It has been four years since Al-Qadir University started, but it has about 300 students till date. “Do universities have the same number of students in so many years,” he asked.

Khawaja Asif said the media should go there and investigate how many classes are held at Al-Qadir University; how many degrees are awarded, what education is provided there, what is the role of this university, and see what is happening there, how many people have graduated from there in the past four years and how many students are studying there currently, he added.

He said that Malik Riaz also fled the country because he was the biggest beneficiary, as Imran Khan sent all this money to his account. The public money should be recovered from Malik Riaz, he added. He further said that there was only one question: why the public money was deposited into Malik Riaz’s account?

The defence minister said the so-called Al-Qadir University had been handed over to the government by the court. It has only two departments, where 300 to 400 children are studying now, he added.

He claimed that people like Imran Khan come to power through a back door and start looting with the help of people like [Farah] ‘Gogi’. She also looted the country and nation’s money and fled the country, he added. The federal minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) people were still busy conspiring against the country; they were not digesting the country’s development; they wanted to push the country towards instability by spreading chaos; all their negative tactics have failed in the past and in the future they would get nothing but shame.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI leadership also asked the overseas Pakistanis not to sendi remittances to Pakistan, but the public rejected their politics of chaos and sent more remittances than before. In response to a question, he said that there would be no executive order for release of anyone, because only those courts which have sentenced them, could order for their release. In response to another question, the federal minister said that negotiations should take place. “I am in favour of negotiations, but first recovery should be made from those PTI people who have looted the country and the nation. In response to another question, he said inflation was coming down and had reached single digits, which Imran Khan himself was admitting even in jail.

In response to another question, he said that Usman Buzdar and others, including Farah Gogi, should also be questioned.