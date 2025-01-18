InDrive celebrates excellence at Inner Driver Awards in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - InDrive, the global ride-hailing platform, hosted the prestigious Inner Driver Awards in Pakistan to honor the exceptional contributions of its employees. The ceremony held in Islamabad, celebrated dedication, innovation, and outstanding performance, showcasing the pivotal role employees play in driving the company’s success.

The event brought together a distinguished jury panel featuring esteemed professionals from local and international backgrounds. Among them were Sidra Kiran, Communications Manager for InDrive Pakistan and a Global SInet Hero Awards winner, and Tanvir M Saeed Chaudhary, Netsuite Global Manager and a recipient of the 2023 awards. Sidra Kiran, who has served as a jury member for the past two years, expressed her pride in being part of this inspiring initiative.

Speaking about the event, Sidra Kiran said, “Being a part of the Inner Driver Awards is an incredible honor. This event not only recognizes the exceptional talent within our team but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. The winners exemplify the spirit of InDrive, showcasing how individual contributions can drive collective success.”

The ceremony celebrated several remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to InDrive’s success. Muhammad Usman from Courier BD was awarded Professional of the Year for his remarkable achievements and impactful role in the company’s growth. Muhammad Abubakar from the Support Team received the Outstanding Performance of the Year award in recognition of his exemplary service and unwavering dedication to enhancing the customer experience.

The winners were presented with silver SInet Hero Pins and cash prizes as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The Inner Driver Awards underscore InDrive’s commitment to fostering a culture that values and rewards excellence, innovation, and teamwork. By celebrating the achievements of its employees, the company reinforces its mission to empower its workforce and recognize the invaluable contributions they bring to the organization and the communities it serves.

As InDrive continues to expand its footprint in Pakistan, the Inner Driver Awards will remain a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to excellence, motivating employees to strive for greatness and contribute to the company’s mission of providing reliable and affordable transportation solutions.