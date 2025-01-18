ISSI holds event on latest developments in Syria

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an in-house meeting on the “Latest Developments in Syria”. Leading academics and prominent practitioners joined the discussion, which focused on the recent developments leading to the fall of the Al-Assad regime, regional implications of the emerging situation, and Pakistan’s current and future outlook on the issue, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the rapid advances made by the opposition forces, and their quick acceptance by a number of regional and international players. He also noted the impact of these changes on the engagement of regional countries with Syria – particularly Iran, Turkiye, Russia and Israel as well as the U.S. Given Syria’s strategic salience, he underlined the importance for the researchers and academia in Pakistan to keep a close track of these developments and generate inputs for the policy community.

During the discussion, experts analyzed the evolving situation, highlighting the challenges and opportunities faced by Syria, the regional players, and the international community after the recent transition. They examined the complex political, economic, and security dynamics shaping Syria’s future and their implications for the broader region. A detailed discussion focused on how global power competition is likely to unfold, highlighting the strategic roles of the U.S., China, Russia, and Europe. Experts explored how these powers are positioning themselves in Syria and the Middle East at large and assessed the responses of regional countries to shifting alliances and emerging challenges. The discussion concluded with the shared understanding that Pakistan should closely monitor these developments, actively engage with key players, and remain involved to safeguard its interests.